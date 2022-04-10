DC visits anganwadi centres

PASIGHAT, 9 Apr: East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, accompanied by ICDS DD Machi Gao on Saturday visited the anganwadi centres (AWC) in Paglek-I and II, GTD and Tebo – all under the Pasighat ICDS project – to take stock of the functioning of the AWCs.

The DC noted the challenges being faced by the centres and assured to take appropriate steps to improve their infrastructure on all fronts on priority.

He directed all the child development project officers of the district to ensure functioning of the AWCs as per the laid down government guidelines. (DIPRO)