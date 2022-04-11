Birding event underway in Lungla

TAWANG, 10 Apr: The first ever ‘bird survey meet’ in Tawang district, organised by the Women Welfare Association, Lungla, in association with the Arunachal Birding Club and Ngunu Ziro, was flagged off by Lungla ADC Tashi Dhondup from the New Lungla circuit house here in Tawang district on Sunday.

During the birding event, the birdwatchers will conduct surveys on the birds in Lungla (10 April), Namtsering (11 April), and Jemeithang (13 April).

Thereafter, a workshop on homestay hospitality and photography will be organised at Zomkhang Hall in Lungla on 13 and 14 April.

The event is sponsored and initiated by MLA Jambey Tashi. (DIPRO)