District admin destroys poppy plantations

HAWAI, 10 Apr: The Anjaw district administration, with the help of the police on Sunday destroyed approximately 8.5 hectares of illicit poppy cultivations in different locations in the district.

The poppy plants were being grown in different locations in Walla, Kamdi and Ngi villages in Hawai circle.

The cultivators were let off with a warning to not grow poppy plants in the future. Else, strict action will be initiated against them under relevant provisions of the law, they were told.

The team was led by Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang. (DIPRO)