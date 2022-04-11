World Homoeopathy Day celebrated

ITANAGAR, 10 Apr: The Donyi Polo Homoeopathic Charitable Dispensary (DPHCD) celebrated the 267th birth anniversary of German physician Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann, the founding father of the homoeopathy system of medicine, here on Sunday.

Dr Hahnemann’s birthday is observed as World Homoeopathy Day across the globe to celebrate the contribution of homoeopathy to the world of medicine.

Attending the function, Health Services Deputy Director (AYUSH) Dr Dusu Laji spoke on the popularity of homoeopathy, and said that the state currently has 125 homoeopathy units.

“Though this system of medicine was founded in 1896, but in Arunachal Pradesh, the system was very new in comparison to other states. In Arunachal, the system was officially introduced way back in 1980 by then CM Gegong Apang by opening a homoeopathic unit. As on date, the system has around 112 regular homoeopathy MOs, and 98 OPDs are functioning across the state,” he said.

“Recently, 29 health and wellness centres, which will be run by homoeopathy, have been introduced, that took the total count to 129,” he said.

“So, you see the popularity of the system… but the thing is that we should be dedicated towards the system, because everybody has to follow the principles and practices of homoeopathy. You should be very proud to say that you are a homoeopath and you should practice the system,” he told the students present on the occasion.

Earlier, SMO Dr Animesh Mukherjee said that the DPHCD was opened in 1983 under the guidance of former chief minister Gegong Apang, “and this is running smoothly with the help of the health services directorate.”