DCM urges big companies to start contract farming in Arunachal

ROING, 10 Apr: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has invited big companies like Reliance, the Adani Group, and Patanajali to start contract farming in Arunachal Pradesh “with buy-back policy, and help the farmers improve their income.”

Inaugurating a ‘nature care centre’ called Arogya Ram Gehani Centre for Nature Cure at the Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures & Heritage (RIWATCH) here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Sunday, Mein said that Arunachal is “one of the biologically richest hotspots in the world and it has the highest land bank amongst the Himalayan region.”

Highlighting the benefits of naturopathy, the DCM advocated opening more such centres in other parts of the state.

He meanwhile commended the RIWATCH for promoting and carrying out research on the culture and traditions of the people of the state.

“RIWATCH is not only a research centre but it is evolving as an institution,” the DCM said.

“The government is with the RIWATCH in its journey of preserving the indigenous culture of Adis, Idu Mishmis and all other tribes of the state,” he said.

The DCM said that “50 percent works on research and documentation of the Idu Mishmi healing system has been completed by German-based scholar Dr Gerard Heller, and the remaining works will be completed this year.”

Health Minister Alo Libang said that “nature care treatment has been practiced by the tribal people of the state since time immemorial as they did not use any medicines in those days.” He called for promotion of the traditional healthcare system “as it does not have side effects.”

Libang also advocated conducting research on the medicinal plants found in the state.

Among others, Planning Commissioner Prashant Lokhande, DC Soumya Saurabh and RIWATCH executive director Vijay Swami spoke.

Later, Libang distributed health kits provided by the SEWA International Delhi to the ASHAs.

Former chief minister Mukut Mithi, MLAs Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Mutchu Mithi and Mopi Mihu, Padmashri awardee Satyanarayanan Mundayur, and industrialists from India and abroad attended the programme. (DCM’s PR Cell)