Lowang expresses concern over depleting water sources in state

DEOMALI, 10 Apr: PHED Minister Wangki Lowang has expressed serious concern over the report that several water sources across the state are drying up due to rampant deforestation in the catchment areas.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he said that, if water sources dry up, people will not receive water supply throughout the year in their homes.

“Water supply to most of the villages of my constituency has been done. But like in other parts of Arunachal Pradesh, here also I am getting reports that water sources are fast drying up. This is not a good sign. I appeal to the people not to indulge in deforestation in the catchment areas,” said Lowang.

He meanwhile informed that a sub-treasury office will be established soon in Deomali. “Apart from the sub-treasury office, a fire station will also be established in Deomali. The process is going on. The Deomali police station infrastructure is also being upgraded,” he added.

The minister also said that road communication, particularly from Deomali to district headquarters Khonsa, has improved.

He urged the young generation to “develop an Arunachal identity.”

“There should be mutual respect for all tribes and religions. Pan-Arunachali identity is more important,” said Lowang.