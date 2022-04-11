SIC, CRRC reject APCSU’s allegation over Hollongi airport; action taken as per laid down norms, says SIC

ITANAGAR, 10 Apr: Reacting to the Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students’ Union’s (APCSU) allegation that the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) did not take action on a complaint submitted by the 156 Chakma families displaced due to the Hollongi airport project, the SIC said that it has taken necessary action as per the law and the laid down norms “without any delay whatsoever.”

The SIC SP said that the cell is awaiting persecution sanction from the authorities under Section 17 (A) (1) of the PC Act, 1988.

The SP informed that “complaint no NIL, dated 10/06/2021, was received at the SP SIC’s office from the Papum Pare (Rural) DSP office without enclosure on 21/6/2021.

“After careful examination, the complaint was forwarded to the competent authority through proper channel for taking action under Section 17 (A) (1) of the PC Act, 1988, and in accordance with office Memorandum No VIG-94/2020/3141, dated Itanagar, 18/08/2020, on 07/07/2021, without any delay,” he said.

The APCSU had alleged nexus between officials and the Chakma Rehabilitation and Resettlement Committee (CRRC) while disbursing the rehabilitation package.

The airport project, which is scheduled to be completed by August this year, has led to the displacement of 156 Chakma families.

On 10 March, 2021, the displaced Chakma families had filed a complaint with the chief vigilance officer-cum-chief secretary against the masterminds behind the scam, including one Paritosh Chakma from Mizoram and Sadhan Kusum Chakma, Bijay Ranjan Chakma, Shambhasur Chakma and others from Papum Pare district, and some government officials.

On 11 October, 2021, the victims had filed a criminal writ petition before the Itanagar permanent bench of the Gauhati High Court, and during its hearing on 3 March this year, the high court directed the chief secretary, the Papum Pare deputy commissioner and the CRRC to submit their replies in three weeks.

Fact-finding report fake: CRRC

Meanwhile, the CRRC has strongly condemned the “fake fact-finding report” of the APCSU.

“The CRRC has investigated the matter and came to know that the so-called fact-finding report is a fake report prepared by people sitting in AC rooms in Delhi who never visited Papum Pare. We were truly surprised at the contents of the report because no such fact-finding was conducted in Papum Pare and none came to interview any office bearer of the CRRC,” said CRRC president Bijoy Ranjan Chakma.

“Interestingly, this fake fact-finding report was shared by another illegal and fake organisation, camouflaging itself as ‘Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students Union’ led by one Rup Singh Chakma. As far as Chakmas of Arunachal Pradesh know, the APCSU is led by president Drishya Muni Chakma and not by Rup Singh Chakma,” he said.

“Hence, both the fact-finding report and the so-called APCSU organisation led by Rup Singh Chakma who made allegations of corruption are fake. This is a well-planned conspiracy by a Chakma human rights activist who is an outsider to create problems for Chakmas living within the state of Arunachal Pradesh. We reject the fact-finding report in toto, being a fake report serving the vested interests of outsiders,” Chakma added.