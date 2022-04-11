Gov flags off interstate car rally

ITANAGAR, 10 Apr: Governor BD Mishra flagged off the North-East India Inter-State Friendship Car Rally 2022 from here on 10 April.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor thanked the International Friendship Car Rally Association (IFCRA) for organising the rally, which aims to promote and create awareness about tourism in the northeastern region.

Complimenting the participants from the eight states of Northeast India, Mishra urged them to “promote the spirit of ‘ASTAM-NMM’, acronym for the eight NE states, which is pronounced ‘astam namam’, meaning ‘Salute to the great eight’.”

“The first five letters of the acronym represent the states of Arunachal, Sikkim, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya on one axis and Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram on the eastern axis,” he said.

He said that the region is “developing in the spirit of sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishvas aur sabka prayas, and it is important that the participants in the car rally spread this message all along their routes and at halts.”

The governor exhorted the participants to spread awareness about Atmanirbhar Bharat, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. He also asked them to create awareness on tourism, traditional textiles, loin loom products and handicrafts of Arunachal Pradesh, “amongst other northeastern states.”

Kalaktang MLA Dorjee Wangdi Kharma, Youth Affairs Director Ramesh Linggi, IFCRA president Pem Sonam, and IFCRA vice president Tenzing Khalong were present on the occasion.

The rally, organised by the IFCRA and sponsored by the North Eastern Council and Arunachal’s youth affairs department, will cover all the eight northeastern states of India. (Raj Bhavan)