Tagin learner book released

[ Karda Natam ]

ITANAGAR, 10 Apr: Tagin Gaam Kisar Sunvnv Kitap, a book to learn the Tagin language from, published by the indigenous affairs department, ‘produced’ by the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS), and written by Tagin Language Development Committee (TLDC) chairman Lardik Kare and secretary Baman Gyama, was released by Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo, MLAs Nyato Dukom and Taniya Soki, and TCS president Larji Rigia in a function at a hotel here on Sunday.

TCS secretary-general Tuter Dulom and other prominent members of the Tagin community were also present at the function.

The TCS expressed gratitude to the state government and the indigenous affairs department for publishing the book to preserve the Tagin language, “which is directly promoting and preserving the indigenous culture.”