Tuki advises students not to follow ‘shortcut method’

DOIMUKH, 10 Apr: Former chief minister Nabam Tuki advised students to not follow the “shortcut method to reach their goals in life.”

Tuki, who is the Sagalee MLA, was addressing the students at the concluding ceremony of the 8th annual College Week celebration of the government college here on Sunday.

He exhorted the students to respect their teachers, be sincere and maintain self-discipline, and refrain from drinking and driving.

He also lauded the academic status of the college, saying that it is “improving with every passing year.”

College Principal Dr Taw Azu highlighted the academic and administrative development of the college.

Nara House became the ‘all-rounder’, followed by Pudum House as runner-up.