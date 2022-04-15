Ambedkar remains symbol of equality: DCM

NAMSAI, 14 Apr: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that economist and Dalit leader BR Ambedkar remains “a symbol of equality and foreperson of human rights.”

Addressing the Namsai BJP mandal workers at a function to mark Ambedkar Jayanti at the multipurpose cultural hall here on Thursday, Mein, who was accompanied by Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, said that Ambedkar’s “works and ideas continue to influence the mass of people.”

The DCM appealed to the party workers to work with dedication “towards sustaining the state’s developmental journey,” and to reach out to people at the grassroots level to highlight the achievements of the government.

Stating that “our culture is our pride,” Mein announced that the government has allocated Rs 31 crores in this year’s budget for various schemes for preservation of culture and indigenous faith.

The state government is committed to encourage talented youths of the state, the DCM said. “We will be introducing achiever’s award from this year onwards for the achievers in music, arts, sports and literature,” he announced.

Mein showered praise on National School of Drama Assistant Professor Riken Ngomle, who directed the play, ‘Arunachal – Ek Safarnama’.

“He (Ngomle) is an inspiration for our youths and a torchbearer in theatre or drama for our future artists,” Mein said, adding that he has invited Ngomle to Namsai “to witness the culture and tradition of Namsai district and to portray ‘Arunachal- Ek Safarnama in Namsai in May.”

Mein also announced that he has “conceived the idea to bring the 1839 Khamti attack on British, led by Sadiya Khowa Gohain (Ranua Gohain), as a play,” and has entrusted Ngomle with the task of directing it.

Later in the day, the DCM celebrated Sangken festival at Tengapani, while MLA Namchoom celebrated it at the Pariyati Sasana Buddha Vihara here.

Extending greetings and best wishes on the occasion, Mein prayed that “the divine blessings of lord Buddha be showered on all and bring eternal bliss and peace to protect all from evil and wrongdoing and fulfil the wishes and desires.” (DCM’s PR Cell)