Union asks govt to address PRC issue

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 14 Mar: The All Arunachal Pradesh Abotani Students’ Union in a press conference here on Friday sought “immediate response to permanently resolve the long-pending ST and PRC issue of six tribes in Lekang ST assembly constituency,” stating that the issue may “lead to affect or hamper the interest of the indigenous people of the state.”

It said that it has submitted a representation to the deputy chief minister, appealing to him to “reddress the issue of Mishings, Deoris, Morans, Ahoms, Kacharis and Adivasis without any further delay.”

The union has served a 20-day ultimatum to “immediately redress the issue and cancellation of non-APST elected representatives like ZPC, GPC, GPMs and gaon burahs of the Lekang ST constituency.”