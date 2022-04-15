RGU organises blood donation camp

RONO HILLS, 14 Apr: Forty-two donors, including faculty members, scholars, students and others, donated blood during a ‘blood donation camp-cum-awareness programme on organ donation’, organised here by the social work and sociology departments of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), in collaboration with the TRIHMS, on 13 April.

During the camp, Ramesh Jeke from the Arunachal Life Saving Foundation urged the participants to “uphold the noble gesture through donating blood and get registered for organ donation.”

He also highlighted “the real scenario on the scarcity of blood, organ donors and its pressing need currently in the state.”

A skit themed ‘Donate organ, save life’ was performed by RGU’s masters of social work students.