HPDD’s intensive training prog ends

ITANAGAR, 14 Apr: A two-day ‘intensive training-cum-workshop’, organised by the hydropower development department (HPDD), concluded at Banquet Hall here on Thursday.

Around 130 engineers, right from junior to chief engineers, attended the training, which was imparted by resource persons Sanjay Kalgaonkar from the National Institute of Secretariat & Training, New Delhi, SK Shahi from the union new & renewable energy ministry, and Technical Officer Timothy Nima from the AP State Remote Sensing Centre.

Addressing the first day of the programme, Hydropower Commissioner PS Lokhande and Hydropower Secretary Sang Phuntsok spoke on the importance of the hydropower sector in the state.

Lokhande spoke at length on the benefits of the department’s flagship ‘golden jubilee border village illumination programme’.

Attending the second day’s programme, the power and hydropower minister’s adviser Balo Raja urged the department to make the training programme an annual event.

He also emphasised on adopting the latest technology, “so as to maximise the potential of the engineers as well as the department.”