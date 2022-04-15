Sangken festival underway

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 14 Mar: The Khamti community of the state is celebrating the three-day Sangken festival, which began on Thursday.

The ‘mega Sangken festival’ will be celebrated at the Golden Pagoda in Namsai district on Saturday, and will end on Sunday.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom took part in the ritual of bringing down the idols of lord Buddha from the main temple to the temporary shrine amid the beating of gong, cymbals and drums, and also participated

in the process of Son Fra – the ritual of pouring scented water on lord Buddha’s statue – at the Golden Pagoda and the Pariyati Sasana Buddha Vihara, respectively.

Sangken is also being celebrated at the Theravada Buddhist temple in Itanagar.