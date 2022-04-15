GWS and MBK ink harmony accord

KANGU, 14 Apr: The Galo Welfare Society (GWS) and the Mising Ba:ne Kebang (MBK) on Wednesday signed an accord to promote “peace, harmony, brotherhood, cooperation, goodwill, unity and cultural exchange” between the people residing in the interstate boundary districts of Dhemaji in Assam and Lower Siang in Arunachal Pradesh.

The accord was signed by GWS president Tanga Kena and

MBK president Paramananda Chayengiya during the silver jubilee Hime Mopin celebration at Hime village in Lower Siang district, in the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, MLAs, and other dignitaries, the GWS stated in a release.

“The accord also declared not to resort to or support violence and intolerance under any circumstances on issues pertaining to individual interest that tends to disturb peace and tranquillity in the areas,” the release said.