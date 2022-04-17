3, including 2 juveniles, apprehended for injuring, robbing varsity official

ZIRO, 16 Apr: The police here in Lower Subansiri district arrested one Pagmir Dopum (25), of Liniya village, on 14 April, on the charge of robbing a mobile phone, along with belongings and Rs 2,000 in cash from one GC Saikia, and assaulting him.

The arrest was made based on a written FIR lodged by the registrar of the Indira Gandhi Technological & Medical Sciences University here, stating that the university’s accountant assistant GC Saikia had been robbed and assaulted on 12 April, at around 8 pm, near Subansiri Gym in Hapoli.

According to the FIR, Saikia was returning from the market and proceeding towards his residence in Medical Colony when he was accosted by three heavily drunk persons, who started beating him up till he lost consciousness.

On regaining consciousness, he realised that he had lost his mobile phone, belongings and Rs 2,000 in cash. His clothes had been torn and he had suffered severe injuries. He went to the Gyati Takka General Hospital here, where he received medical attention.

On receipt of the written FIR, a case (No 05/22 u/s 341/323/392/34 IPC) was registered at the police station here and endorsed to SI Hage Loder for investigation, under the supervision of SP Harsh Indora and DSP (Probation) Ojing Lego.

Following a thorough search, scanning of CCTV clips, and engaging different sources, the police arrested Dopum from Hapoli area and brought him to the police station, where he confessed to his crime.

Accordingly, he was formally arrested on 14 April and presented before the chief judicial magistrate’s court here. The other two individuals who were involved in the case were juveniles in conflict with law. They were also apprehended on the same day and forwarded to the Juvenile Justice Board court’s principal magistrate here.