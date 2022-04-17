Integrated HMIS launched at TRIHMS, BPGH

NAHARLAGUN, 16 Apr: The integrated hospital management information system (HMIS) and telemedicine system for the state was launched at the TRIHMS here by Health Minister Alo Libang, in the presence of MLA Techi Kaso, CMS Dr D Raina, NHM MD CR Khampa, and others, on 15 April.

The system aims to record all medical reports and prescriptions electronically, digitalise all district hospitals, CHCs and PHCs, and establish a telemedicine network in the entire state with the TRIHMS and the Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) as the tertiary hubs for specialist consultation.

The project will ensure seamless healthcare services through robust usage of information technology on various platforms. The union health & family welfare ministry envisages creating a national digital health ecosystem that supports universal health coverage in an efficient, accessible, inclusive, affordable, timely and safe manner; provides a wide range of data, information and infrastructure services, and ensures the security, confidentiality and privacy of health-related personal information.

Libang informed that, under the HMIS, registration would be digitalised and all details related to patients’ treatment, diagnosis, etc, would be available online and can be accessed from anywhere, anytime.

“Also, through telemedicine, people from interior places can access specialist services and get the required treatment,” the minister said.

In East Siang district, MP Tapir Gao inaugurated the system at the BPGH in Pasighat, in the presence of Health Services Director Dr M Lego, JHPIEGO deputy chief of party Dr Ravi, and others. (DIPRO)