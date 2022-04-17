DCM, MLAs join Sangken celebration

TENGAPANI, 16 Apr: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom and Lekang MLA Jummum Ete Deori joined the celebration of the ‘mega Sangken festival’ at the Golden Pagoda here in Namsai district on 15 April.

Extending his best wishes, Mein prayed for “good health, bumper harvest, happiness and prosperity of all humankind.”

Stating that there is no dearth of talents in the state, the DCM announced that, “in order to nurture and encourage our youthful and creative talents, in this year’s budget the government has kept the provision for the ‘Arunachal Achiever’s Award’ to recognise notable achievements in the fields of arts and culture, literary, science, innovation, entrepreneurship, and sports.”

Members of the Tai Lai community from Manipur, the Tai Khamyang community from Assam, and the Tai Phakey community also took part in the celebration.

The DCM also joined the villagers of Empong to celebrate Sangken.

While interacting with the villagers, Mein apprised them of his “action plan to further develop the area of the Empong monastery.”

He urged the villagers to raise their voice against rampant drug use and join hands to root out the menace from the society.

Mein also advised the villagers to imbibe cleanliness and make Empong one of the cleanest villages. (DCM’s PR Cell)