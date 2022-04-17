State BMS submits memorandum to CM

ITANAGAR, 16 Apr: The state unit of the Bharatiya Majdoor Sangh (BMS) on Saturday submitted a nine-point charter of demands to the chief minister through his adviser Tai Tagak.

The demands include enhancement of the minimum wage of workers @ Rs 18,000 per month; regularisation of the services of the contractual and casual workers who are above 20 years in service; regularisation of the services of the senior most anganwadi workers, helpers and ASHAs; implementation of pension scheme for the casual and contractual workers; and on-time conducting of DPC meetings.

Tagak assured the state BMS members that he would apprise the CM of the workers-related issues and fix a meeting between the state BMS executive members and the CM.

He asked the state BMS to work in the greater interest of the worker community and the general people.

“Whatever we are doing are in the greater interest of all-round development of state and country and for our younger generation,” Tagak said, and emphasised on proper education and skill development of children.

APB&OCWWB OSD Tadung Regia spoke about the board’s welfare schemes for the benefit of registered workers, while state BMS president Tadang Yangfo highlighted the issues related to the worker community.