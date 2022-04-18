Aspirational Namsai becoming model dist: Rijiju

NAMSAI, 17 Apr: Union Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju said that aspirational district Namsai is developing into “a model district in the state.”

Chairing a review meeting on the ‘aspirational district programme of Namsai district’ here on Sunday, Rijiju said that Namsai has “made a transformational change in development over the last four years, which is the result of good leadership led by the deputy chief minister, dedicated team of

officers led by district administration, and judicious utilisation of funds.”

He congratulated the district administration for the remarkable improvement in the district’s ranking from 93rd to 14th in the overall ranking among the 112 aspirational districts in the country.

“The development model in Namsai can be replicated in other districts too, and good developmental schemes in other districts can also be replicated in Namsai for all-round development of the state,” the minister said, and assured to “help in seeking central funding for central sponsored schemes and also for a multipurpose outdoor stadium in Namsai.”

He further said that Arunachal can become “the highest per capita income generating state as the central devolution per capita to the state is highest in the Northeast,” and added that “the need of the hour is to enhance revenue generation in the local level.”

Rijiju appealed to the youths to channel their energy in positive directions and contribute to the development of the state.

“Arunachal is progressing in a very systemised way in every sector under the leadership of the chief minister and the deputy chief minister,” he said, and commended the DCM “for the presentation of a futuristic annual budget 2022-23 during the budget session.”

Mein in his speech informed that Namsai district “made a quantum jump in its ranking among the 112 aspirational districts in the country from 93rd rank in 2018 to 14th rank in 2021-22 as the overall composite score moved from 35.80 in 2018 to 53.40 till February 2022.”

He informed that Namsai district received Rs 15 crores as award money from the NITI Aayog “due to its good performance in the delta rankings.”

He further informed that, in the health and nutrition sectors, the district has made a “substantial improvement from 42.16 to 79.40 during the period and secured first delta rank in 2020 and second delta rank in 2019.”

“The district had secured first delta rank twice in 2019 and 2020 in the education sector,” he added.

Namsai DC RK Sharma made a presentation on the status of the aspirational district programme of Namsai. Local MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom also spoke.

Among others, Lekang MLA Jummum Ete Deori, the ZPC, HoDs, public leaders, GBs, NGO members, SHG members and government officers were present at the meeting. (DCM’s PR Cell)