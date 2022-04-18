Padma Shri awardee Guru Rinpoche felicitated

BOMDILA, 17 Apr: Thousands of people, young and old alike, thronged the Thubchog Gatsel Ling (TGL) monastery here in West Kameng district on Sunday to greet and felicitate Guru Tulku Rinpoche on receiving India’s fourth highest civilian award, the Padma Shri.

They offered prayers and presented traditional cultural events of various communities residing in West Kameng district.

Addressing the people, the Rinpoche appealed to them to follow the path of peace. He said that every issue and difference can be solved through dialogue. He also stressed the need for conserving one’s own culture and traditions.

He expressed gratitude to the government for the award, and also thanked the people for according him a rousing reception.

Dirtang MLA Phurpa Tsering also expressed gratitude to the central and the state governments for recognising the contribution of Guru Rinpoche in the field of spiritualism, education and various social works.

Kalaktang MLA Dorjee Wangdi Kharma said, “It is a pride moment for the whole state that Guru Rinpoche has been awarded the prestigious Padma Shri. We hope he will continue such social and noble work in the days to come.”

Bomdila MLA Dongru Siongju, the West Kameng DC, the Assam Rifles CO, monks from Tawang monastery, and representatives of various CBOs attended the event, which was organised by the Bomdila Buddhist Society and the TGL monastery.