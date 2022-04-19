Assn seeks departmental inquiry into road work

ITANAGAR, 18 Apr: The All Pipu Gyawepurang Youth Welfare Association has appealed to the rural works department (RWD-PMGSY) secretary to conduct a departmental inquiry into the “low quality and untimely completion of PMGSY road from Attarang Singhi to Pipu circle in East Kameng district.”

In a complaint letter it submitted to the RWD-PMGSY chief engineer against M/s Kaushal Sharma, the association also appealed for early completion of the 20-km PMGSY road from Pachi to Lochung village.

It said that Stage 2 of the PMGSY road work from Attarang Singhi to Pipu circle was supposed to be completed by 2019. “However, till date the road is yet not completed. Moreover, the blacktopping of the road is at the lowest level, which is being executed without sufficient machinery,” it said.

The association also claimed that the number of CC culverts alongside the road have been decreased to 43, while the work sanction order mentioned 53.

“The CC drainage and culverts are of the worst quality, due to which there are huge cracks leading to damage of the road, and water stagnation. The district deputy commissioner even inspected the road construction in 2021. Accordingly, the DC instructed the contractors and the executing department for quality work and early completion of the project, which have been neglected,” the association said.

“Likewise, in context to the PMGSY road from Pachi to Lochung village, the executing firm, M/s Kaushal Sharma, has withdrawn almost much of the bill without completing the work,” it claimed.

The association added that the district administration failed to address the grievances of the villagers despite several complaints and representations having been submitted to his office.

It appealed to the RWD-PMGSY CE to “initiate necessary action against the firm for the quality and early completion of the road stretch.”