World Heritage Day celebrated

LONGDING, 18 Apr: The Longding battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR) organised a cultural event in Longkhao village, together with the village authorities, to mark the World Heritage Day on 18 April.

The World Heritage Day was first observed in 1983 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific & Cultural Organisation. The aim of celebrating this day is to spread awareness about the cultural heritage and diversity on the planet.

A large number of villagers turned up to witness the cultural show presented by youths attired in colourful traditional dresses. The local cuisines prepared by the women of the remote village contributed to the festive mood.

During the event, the AR battalion’s company commander delivered a speech, emphasising the importance of preserving the indigenous cultural heritage. He urged the people to take pride in their unique culture.

The event culminated with felicitation of the performers by the Assam Rifles. (DIPRO)