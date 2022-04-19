Cong leader writes to Amit Shah for early resolution of Naga issue

NEW DELHI, 18 Apr: Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, urging him to implement the two agreements signed between the central government and the Naga groups for resolving the Naga issue.

Chowdhury said that the late Rajiv Gandhi had offered to hold unconditional talks with Naga insurgents over three decades ago and the negotiations started in 1997.

“At present, we have two official agreements between the central government and Naga insurgents – the framework agreement signed at the residence of prime minister on 3 August, 2015 between RN Ravi, interlocutor, and Th Muivah, general secretary of NSCN (IM), and the agreed points signed between RN Ravi and the working committee of six factions of Naga Nation Political Groups (NNPG) on 17 November, 2017,” he said.

“Stakeholders, after consideration of the agreed points, are demanding for implementation of the agreements. In view of the above, I request you to kindly implement the abovementioned agreements, so that the Nagaland issue is resolved,” Chowdhury said in his letter to Shah.

He also said that Governor Ravi in his address to the Nagaland assembly in February 2021 had declared that the talks have concluded.

“Thereafter, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio moved a resolution demanding resumption of talks instead of endorsing the implementation of agreements. This is what we call a flip-flop,” the Congress leader alleged.

The Naga issue has been pending for long and peace talks have been stuck over some matters.

The Centre has been holding peace talks with various factions of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) and the NNPGs for resolution to the Naga issue and bringing peace to Nagaland. (PTI)