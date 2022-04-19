Digo Yamo festival celebrated

TATO, 18 Apr: Digo Yamo festival of the Adis (Boh, erstwhile known as Pai-Libos) was celebrated with great fervour and festivity here in Shi-Yomi district from 13-15 April.

The celebration marks the beginning of sowing of paddy, maize and other seeds in the fields.

The concluding programme featured Ponung dance, Jajin bari folksong, ‘traditional folklore display’, a fashion show, an inter-village volleyball match, etc. Despite inclement weather, hundreds of people participated in the celebration.

The concluding function was attended by, among others, Shi-Yomi DC Mito Dirchi and Monigong ADC Sadung Gyadu. (DIPRO)