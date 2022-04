[ Karda Natam ]

TALIHA, 18 Apr: A medical team, comprising senior specialist doctors, lab technicians, nurses and supporting staff conducted a ‘block health mela’ here in Upper Subansiri district on Monday as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

ZPC Nyato Marde inaugurated the health camp, which featured activities like Covid vaccination, minor operations and issuing of golden cards for PMJAY and CMAAY.