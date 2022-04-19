ICR transport office shifted

LEKHI, 18 Apr: The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) district transport office has been shifted to the interstate truck terminal (ISTT) here.

ICR DTO Techi Tukap informed the media here on Monday that the decision to shift the office to the ISTT was taken based on an order issued by the transport secretary.

“This new office is very spacious. We are trying to make use of the space and provide the best possible service to the citizens. But it is early days and we are still in the process of improving the office setup,” said Tukap.

He added that the shifting process was not easy. “The entry road was in terrible condition. There is some issue with drainage. We had to repair a portion of the entry road,” he said.

The DTO appealed to the people of the capital region to get their vehicles registered. “Proper registration of vehicles is a must in today’s time. At the time of selling and buying vehicles, the citizens should go for proper documents, so that they do not face any trouble later,” he said.