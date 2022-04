ANINI, 19 Apr: Dibang Valley district is cut off from the rest of the state since 13 April, following landslides caused by incessant rain.

NHIDCL officials reported that landslides occurred in 12 locations in between Roing (LDV) and Anini. Machinery and manpower have been deployed at the block points, but the continuous rainfall is hampering the ongoing clearance work.

The district administration has issued an advisory, urging all to take necessary measures till the rain subsides. (DIPRO)