NES urges GoAP to oppose any move to impose Hindi language in state

Nyishi Day celebrated

ITANAGAR, 19 Apr: Nyishi Elite Society (NES) president Bengia Tolum has urged the state government to vehemently oppose any move by the central government to impose Hindi language in the state.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Tolum said that Hindi is slowly engulfing the indigenous tribal languages and is posing a big threat to the existence of the tribal languages.

“Hindi is endangering our local languages. Today people are speaking in Hindi in homes too. Hindi should not be further promoted in the state,” said Tolum.

He called upon the state government to protect the dying tribal languages.

“It is the duty of the state government to make efforts to save tribal languages along with partnership of tribal bodies. Children should first learn their own language; after that learn Hindi and English,” he added.

He also cited the example of the anti-Assamese agitation in the state.

“In 1972, we agitated to oppose the imposition of Assamese language in the schools, and after that the CBSE syllabus was introduced. Similarly, imposition of Hindi also should be opposed,” Tolum said.

Earlier, the NES president, along with Nyishi ministers, MLAs, bureaucrats and others participated in the Nyishi Day celebration at the NES secretariat in Jullang. Nyishi Day is celebrated every year on 19 April as it was on this day that the Parliament recognised Nyishi as a tribe.

Addressing the media, Tolum recalled the contributions of all, and spoke on the way forward for the community. He said that the formation of various social organisations has played a leading role in the socio-cultural and educational development in the society.

Tolum informed that the demand for renaming the tribe as Nyishi started during the second ANYA conference held in Yazali in 1978, following which a representation was submitted to the then chief minister Gegong Apang after the third ANYA conference held in Naharlagun in 1980.

“The constitutional amendment for change of nomenclature to Nyishi was finally done in 2008,” Tolum said, adding that it was “a glorious and historic moment.”