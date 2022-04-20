PET assn demands creation of posts

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 19 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh Physical Education Association (APPEA) on Tuesday accused the state government of showing an indifferent attitude towards the physical education teachers (PET).

In a press conference, the APPEA claimed that the government has not created any PET post since 2014.

“Either the government is unaware about the importance of PETs in the education system, or it is deliberately ignoring the PET issue,” said APPEA spokesperson Hemant Gamre.

“PETs are serving with meagre salary, no promotional and career progression scope for many years, but our plight is being ignored repeatedly by the authority,” Gamre added.

The association demanded that the government “immediately conduct 30 posts of PETs which the department of education advertised on 15 March, 2018, and did not conduct the examination so far.”

Also, seeking immediate recruitment of district sports officer (DSO) and assistant sports officer in every district of the state, the association flagged the issue of various sports’ coaches

who are functioning as DSOs in-charge. It argued that coaches who have been appointed for guiding and nurturing young talents are being assigned as in-charge DSOs, affecting the quality of sports.

The association had submitted a representation to the sports & youth affairs minister, demanding recruitment of DSOs and ASOs in every district, and also “creation of district youth officer.”

Its demands include “age relaxation and revocation of physically able candidates from PET.”