RRAG takes up disappearance of Tapor Pullom with UN

NEW DELHI, 19 Apr: The Rights and Risk Analysis Group (RRAG) on Tuesday filed a complaint with the United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances against the enforced disappearance of Tapor Pullom of Arunachal Pradesh, who was allegedly abducted by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on 11 September, 2015, from Taji Bogo Pass in Manigong circle of Shi-Yomi district near the India-China border.

“The whereabouts and fate of Tapor Pullom, who was about 40 years at the time of his alleged abduction by the Chinese PLA, remain unknown as of today.

The government of India, the government of Arunachal Pradesh and its agencies have failed to respond to the repeated requests by the family members to bring back the victim,” the RRAG said in a release.

The PLA often intrudes into territory of Arunachal and abducts indigenous tribal people of Arunachal. On 18 January, 2022, Arunachali youth Miram Taron (17) was abducted by Chinese PLA from inside Indian territory from Lungta Jor area in Upper Siang district, and he was released to Indian authorities after nine days. Similarly, on 2 September, 2020, five Arunachali youths, identified as Tanu Bakar, Prasad Ringling, Ngaru Diri, Dongtu Ebiya and Toch Singkam from Nacho circle of Upper Subansiri district were abducted by the PLA from Sera 7 area near the India-China border and were released only on 12 September, 2020, the RRAG said.

It said that RRAG director Suhas Chakma, after being authorised by the family members of Pullom, requested the WGEID to intervene with the government of the People’s Republic of China for his early and safe release.

“In the last six years, Tapor Pullom’s wife had passed away and his five children and one daughter-in-law, who believe their father is still alive, are awaiting his return. The unending wait is very painful for the entire family and this case ought to conclude with the government of the People’s Republic of China immediately releasing Tapor Pullom,” Chakma said.