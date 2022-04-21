20-yr-old hitchhiker with a mission Rohan Agarwal reaches Itanagar

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 20 Apr: With a mission to spread a global campaign against use of plastic and its hazardous impact on the environment, 20-yr-old Rohan Agarwal from Kamthi, Nagpur Maharashtra has reached Itanagar on Tuesday. Rohan has been on his mission since the last two years and so far completed 10,000 kilometers by walking and 40,000 kilometers by hitchhiking covering 20 states in India in his environmental campaign mission.

Interacting with media persons here on Wednesday, Rohan informed that he is following the ancient India Gurukul culture of journey called ‘Destan’ to understand different religions, languages, cultures and people to broaden one’s outlook on life and to be a wise man. However, in his mission, Rohan said that he is primarily focusing on spreading awareness about plastic and its impact on the environment and spreading the message of humanity and brotherhood to the people to unite India.

“I am overwhelmed by the love, support and hospitality showered upon me by people across India in my mission. Whichever states I covered walking or taking lifts, I found people supportive and welcoming,” said Rohan.

“After reaching Itanagar, I called on minister forest and environment Mama Natung because I was impressed by his air gun surrender abhiyan campaign to protect birds and animals which was mentioned by Prime Minister Modi in his Mann Ki Baat,” he added.

Rohan will be covering 12 South Asian countries in his journey including Oymyakon in Siberia, which is considered the coldest place on earth. Rohan will be the first Indian to reach Oymyakon.