Natung discusses promotion of sports, youth activities with governor

ITANAGAR, 20 Apr: Sports & affairs, environment, forest and climate change minister Mama Natung on Wednesday, called on the Governor BD Mishra at Raj Bhavan here and discussed about promotion of sports and youth activities and safeguarding forest land for conservation and protection of the state’s rich flora and fauna.

The governor emphasized on organizing more games and sports activities to promote healthy competition among the youths of the state. He advocated utilizing the services of achievers in games and sports in popularizing various sports disciplines.

Mishra advised the minister to organize youth conventions to create awareness about drug abuse and other social evils.

“The youth must be encouraged, given the opportunity and avenue to cultivate nationalism and progressive co-existence. They have a role to play in addressing social issues, including protecting the environment, preserving the good age old traditions, eliminating evil social customs and contributing to socio-economic development,” the governor said.

Expressing concern over occurrence of landslides in different parts of the state, Mishra suggested the minister to organize mass plantation drives throughout the state.

Complimenting Natung for the ‘Air gun surrender abhiyan’, the governor said that it is the responsibility of every Arunachali to protect the flora and fauna of the state. He called for conservation and protection of forest lands. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)