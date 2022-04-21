Taki urges centre for entrepreneurship development in livestock and fisheries sectors

ITANAGAR, 20 Apr: Minister for animal husbandry, veterinary and dairy development Tage Taki urged the centre for promotion and development of entrepreneurships in livestock and fisheries sectors in Arunachal.

Highlighting the key issues affecting the growth of these two sectors in the state during a meeting convened by the union ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying at Kevadia, Narmada district in Gujarat on Tuesday, Taki said that there was need for enhancing the ceiling limits of several entrepreneurship generating schemes sponsored by the central government.

He also urged the ministry to encourage conservation and propagation of unique genetic resources of the states, enhance funding in select schemes run by the central government and to initiate more bankable schemes to support more and more aspiring farmers.

Minister for animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries Parshottam Rupala lauded the ideas and views expressed by Taki.

The meeting was convened to review key issues pertaining to augmentation of animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries sector in the country to help create a convergence framework for effective programme implementation at ground level.

During the meeting, the ministers of the department concerned from all the states have presented their ideas, views and concerns governing the growth of these two sectors. They discussed various issues and concerns that need consideration and targeted efforts for growth of these two sectors.

The meeting was attended by MoS for animal husbandry & dairying Dr. SK Baliyan, MoS for fisheries Dr. L Murugnan, animal husbandry & dairying secretary Atul Chaturvedi, fisheries secretary JN Swain and ministers and secretaries of the department from all the states.