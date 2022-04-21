Four IAS officers, seven IPS officers transferred

ITANAGAR, 20 Apr: Four IAS officers and seven IPS officers currently serving in the state have been transferred as per an order issued on Wednesday.

The IAS officers Devansh Yadav, Ayushi Sudan and Minga Sherpa have all been posted to Jammu and Kashmir while, Santosh Kumar Roy has been posted to Delhi.

Devansh Yadav was serving as the Changlang deputy commissioner while Ayushi Sudan was serving as special secretary planning, Minga Sherpa was Papum Pare deputy commissioner and Santosh Kumar Rai was secretary and controller of examinations APSSB.

IAS officers Sandeep Kumar, Akriti Sagar and D. Varma from Delhi and Vivek H.P from Goa will be posted to the state.

Among the IPS officers currently serving in the state, Hargobinder Singh, Ankit Kumar Singh, Raja Banthia, Hemant Tiwari, Kushal Pal Singh and Harsh Indora have been posted to Delhi while Bosco George has been posted to Goa.

They will be relieved by six IPS officers from Delhi C.K Mein, Pramod Singh Kushwah, Amit Roy, Mangesh Kashyap, Sudhanshu and Sachin Kumar Singhal.

“All the officers may be relieved immediately to enable them to join their new place of posting,” the order read.