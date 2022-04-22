Dept looking into clean water supply issue in Seppa: CM

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 21 Apr: Breaking his silence over the ongoing peace protest launched by activist Sol Dodum, seeking clean drinking water in East Kameng HQ Seppa, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday informed that the PHED minister has been directed to look into the matter.

Khandu said that the PHED’s western zone chief engineer is currently in Seppa to assess the ground reality.

“I came to know about his foot march from social media. Since the matter is regarding drinking water, I have directed the minister concerned to look into the matter,” said the CM.

“The minister has informed me that the chief engineer has been sent to assess the ground reality and a report has been prepared which will be soon submitted to the government” the CM added.

Sol Dodum has been campaigning at the IG Park tennis court here since Monday, after walking on foot from Seppa to Itanagar, demanding clean drinking water supply in Seppa township, restoration of damaged road, constituting of an SIT against PHE&WS EE Bharat Sonam, and transfer of East Kameng DC Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla.