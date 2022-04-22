Former deputy secy’s death mourned

ITANAGAR, 21 Apr: The Likha Welfare Society (LWS) has deeply mourned the untimely demise of former deputy secretary late Epo Likha.

In a release, the LWS informed that Epo passed away on Thursday, following a brief illness, in a hospital in Guwahati, Assam.

Epo had been inducted as an upper division clerk in 1977 in the Arunachal Pradesh civil secretariat, Itanagar, and had been promoted to the post of assistant section officer in 1983.

“Due to his sincerity, he was promoted in various levels and finally retired as deputy secretary (establishment) in 2014,” informed the LWS.

It said that late Epo played an important role in the formation of the LWS and conducted its first conference at his residence.

Conveying heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the LWS prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.