Forest dept renames forest range

ITANAGAR, 21 Apr: The environment, forest & climate change department has issued a notification, renaming the Dafflagarh forest range under the Banderdewa forest division in Papum Pare district as Balijan forest range.

Sharing the information, All Nyishi Students’ Union president Nabam Dodum welcomed the move.

“The word ‘Daffla’ has been removed through a constitutional amendment in 2008 itself. The renaming of Dafflagarh forest range as Balijan forest range was a long-felt demand of the people of the area,” said Dodum.

He credited Environment, Forest & Climate Change Minister Mama Natung for the renaming.

“ANSU had submitted a memorandum to him, seeking immediate renaming of Dafflagarh forest range as Balijan forest range. He took cognisance of our demand and immediately passed the instruction for early renaming,” said Dodum.