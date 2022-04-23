Health awareness camp held

AALO, 22 Apr: The Aalo Town Public Welfare Development Society (ATPWDS) organised a health awareness camp, in collaboration with the health department, at Pakam II village here in West Siang district on Friday.

The main focus of the health camp was on hypertension and cardiac arrest.

At the outset of the camp, which was sponsored by NGO Kong Kong Lige Loyi (KKLL), former minister and ATPWDS chairman Kento Ete presented a brief on health issues, particularly those related to cardiac arrest.

KKLL chairman Doli Loyi highlighted “the service provided to the needy students of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh,” and advised the people to be equipped with the knowledge of the dos and don’ts of hypertension and cardiac arrest.

General Hospital GDMO Dr Gedo Kamchi explained the causes of cardiac arrest, brain stroke, hypertension, diabetes, etc. (DIPRO)