Training prog with army organised

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 22 Apr: Aimed at motivating NCC cadets to join the Indian Army, a programme titled ‘A day with Indian Army’ was organised here in Changlang district on Thursday.

Fifty students, consisting of 23 boys and 27 girls, participated in the event, which started with physical training exercises, followed by the basics of firing practice, and ‘career orientation on Indian Army’, along with troop games for building cohesion and teamwork.

The interactive event was planned meticulously to identify potential candidates for the NDA and the NCC special entry examinations.

The Indian Army has been conducting a series of dedicated and coordinated events to promote bonhomie among the locals and systemically motivate cadets to join the army.