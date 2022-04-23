Mahaveer Award for Sathyanarayanan Mundayoor

ITANAGAR, 22 Apr: Chennai-based Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation, which is involved in social philanthropy, has selected Lohit Youth Library Network coordinator Sathyanarayanan Mundayoor for the 25th Mahaveer Award for Excellence in Human Endeavour in the field of education.

The award carries a cash component of Rs 10 lakhs, a memento, and a citation.

Thanking the foundation’s trustees and the jury, Mundayoor said that “the entire Lohit Youth Library Network volunteers, mentors, patrons and well-wishers feel it as an award for book lovers and reading enthusiasts on the eve of World Book Day.”

“The award shall also be a great motivation to many more youths to come forward to serve their reading-deprived brothers and sisters in such remote and

rural communities, not only in Arunachal but the rest of India,” he said.

Mundayoor expressed gratitude to the state cabinet and the deputy chief minister for their wholehearted support to the youth library movement. “It is also an occasion to remember our many patrons and volunteers in distant places who have been with great commitment backing the reading promotion activities during the last 15 years,” he said.

Mundayoor said that the entire cash award will be utilised “to build a corpus for training and creating a cadre of reading volunteers in Arunachal.”