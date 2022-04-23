Plantation progs held on Earth Day

LONGDING, 22 Apr: The Longding battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR) organised a tree plantation programme to mark Earth Day on 22 April, in conjunction with the forest department, NSS volunteers, NCC cadets, and members of the Longding Wushu Association.

The AR’s Kanubari-based company commander spoke about the afforestation drive undertaken by the Longding AR battalion, and Kanubari Forest Range Officer Wangbo Wangham commended the efforts of the Assam Rifles.

A total of 326 saplings were planted during the event.

In West Kameng district, Dirang-based Green Revolution Committee organised a mass plantation drive in Bomdila to mark Earth Day.

Over 500 saplings were planted in the new campus of the government college and around the Bomdila bypass.

Among others, West Kameng DC Karma Leki and Monpa Mimang Tsokpa president Dorjee Phuntso took part in the programme. (With DIPRO input)