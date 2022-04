BOASIMLA, 23 Apr: More than 2,000 people benefitted from block-level health melas organised here and in Muri Mugli and Mite in Kamle district recently.

The event was inaugurated by DC Adong Pertin, in the presence of Kamporijo CO Nani Mamung, Kamle NES unit chairman Taniya Milli, DMO Dr Nani Rika, DRCHO Dr Kapu Sopin, and others.

In Papum Pare district, over 560 people benefitted from block-level health melas organised at Mengio, Bysernyallo and Sagalee from 18-22 April. (With DIPRO input)