Trees planted in Sainik School campus

NIGLOK, 23 Apr: Over 100 saplings were planted in and around the campus of the Sainik School here in East Siang district by the engineering wing of the education department on Saturday.

Participating in the drive, Sainik School Principal Commander Praveen Kumar Pola told the student cadets about “the benefits of trees for a healthy and safe environment.”

Squadron Leader Gaurav Sheoran, DDSE O Tabing, SMO Dr Kadum Jonnom, and Education Department EE (Engineering Wing) G Karo also participated in it. (DIPRO)