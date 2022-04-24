Blood donation camp held

KHONSA, 23 Apr: A total of 111 units of blood were collected during a blood donation camp organised jointly by the Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR) and Dibrugarh-based Assam Medical College at the AR hospital here in Tirap district on Saturday.

Organised as part of the ‘Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat’ initiative of the union government, the camp saw active participation by personnel of the AR, the Indian Army and the CRPF, besides HoDs, students, and civilian volunteers of Khonsa and nearby villages. (DIPRO)