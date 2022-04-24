Donation drive launched in aid of Yingkiong fire victims

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 23 Apr: The Takam Mising Porin Kebang, in collaboration with the Adi-Mising Porin Kebang, on Saturday launched a donation drive in aid of the victims of the Yingkiong fire.

Members of both the organisations collected donations in the form of cash and kind from the business communities and well-wishers in Ruksin market, and in Jonai bazaar in Assam.

Stating that they will continue the drive for a few days, the students appealed to the members of the Adi and the Mising communities

to donate voluntarily for the affected families.

Reportedly, the donation drive is receiving good response from people from all sections of the society.