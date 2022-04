PASIGHAT, 24 Apr: Various issues, including construction of war memorials to Adi martyrs, introduction of Adi language as a medium of instruction in the schools in the Adi belt, and patenting of Adi traditional dresses and attires will be discussed during the three-day Adi Bane Kebang (ABK), which began in Yingkiong in Upper Siang district on Sunday.

“Delegates from various districts and places have already arrived here for the conference,” ABK’s secretary-general Okom Yosung said.