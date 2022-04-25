RGU celebrates Rongali Bihu

RONO HILLS, 24 Apr: Rongali Bihu was celebrated at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on 23 April with pomp and gaiety.

In his welcome address, organising committee president Dr Dhriti Sundar highlighted the significance of the spring season and its festivals, such as Rongali Bihu.

RGU Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra and Registrar Dr NT Rikam also spoke. Rikam stressed on “the historical and cultural ties between the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam,” and called for “continuation of such exchanges of thoughts, culture and traditions.”

The celebration committee’s souvenir, title Rongilee Rono, was released on the occasion. Prof HN Sharma emphasised “the importance of the Bihu souvenir as a socio-cultural and literary record for posterity.”

Xusori and Bihu dances were performed by the Assamese community of RGU, members of the RGU Assam Students’ Forum, and other invited troupes. The prizes for the painting competitions held in the morning were also distributed.