Block-level health melas

HAWAI, 24 Apr: A block-level health mela was organised at the Kalikho Pul Memorial District Hospital here in Anjaw district on Sunday.

Around 400 people from Goiliang, Hayuliang, Manchal and Changlohagam blocks availed various medical services provided by the health department during the camp, which was inaugurated by ADC (in-charge) Sotailum Bellai.

Earlier, on Saturday, a health mela had been organised at the Hawai CHC for the Hawai-Walong block. Around 300 patients turned up for the camp, which was inaugurated by Anjaw ZPC Sohai Ama. (DIPRO)